Odisha CM appeals to parents to send children to schools

Bhubaneswar, Feb 7 (IANS) With the reopening of schools in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday appealed to parents and guardians to send their children to schools and encourage them to follow the Covid-19 protocols.



The schools for Class 8 and above students have been reopened in the state on Monday while the schools for students of other classes will reopen on February 14.



Addressing the students, teachers and parents through a video message, Patnaik said, "Today is a historic day for all of us. After a gap of about two years, bells rang in the schools. The children went to school today. This has been made possible by the blessings of the Lord Jagannath, your cooperation, and the sacrifice of the Covid warrior."



For the past two years, normal life has been affected due to the Covid pandemic. The opening of the school is a good sign of the situation back to normal, he said.



He advised the parents to ensure that their kids wear masks properly while going to school and to encourage them to abide by Covid-19 protocols.



Appealing the students not to be afraid, the Chief Minister said, "We all are with you (students). However, you will have to be careful. I request all of you to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines. Wear masks properly at and outside school. Wash hands frequently with soap. Never neglect to follow the Covid norms."



All will work day and night to make up for the learning gap that occurred due to the closure of schools. The students will not face any problem, he pointed out.



He advised the teachers to give more efforts to bridge the learning gap created due to the Covid-19 and pay special attention to strict enforcement of the Covid guidelines in the schools.



Patnaik also requested the school management committees to give emphasis for safety and security of school students.



On the first day, over 14.42 lakh out of 24.45 lakh students attended classes at 37,533 schools including government, government aided and private schools.



