Odisha Assembly budget session from March 25

Bhubaneswar, March 8 (IANS) The budget session of Odisha Legislative Assembly (OLA) will start from March 25 and continue till March 31, Speaker S.N. Patro said here on Tuesday.



The session will start with the address of Governor Ganeshi Lal on March 25 and motion of thanks on Governor's speech will be moved on the same day. Further discussion on the Governor's address will be held on March 26 and 28, said Patro.



There will be no meeting on March 27, while March 29 has been kept for official businesses. State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the budget for the year 2022-23 in the form of vote-on-account on March 30 and discussion on the budget will be conducted on the same day.



The Appropriation Bill on vote-on-account will be laid before the House on March 31, the concluding day, said the Speaker.



According to sources, the state government has decided to table interim budget or vote-on-account instead of a full-fledged annual budget due to enforcement of Model Code of Conduct on account of recently concluded Panchayat election and ensuing urban polls in the state.



Presenting the interim budget, the Finance Minister would seek approval of the House to allow the state government to make required expenditure from the consolidated fund for a part of the new financial year, the sources said.



--IANS

bbm/shb/