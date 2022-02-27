OPS urges TN CM to take steps to avoid blasts in cracker units

Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) AIADMK's chief coordinator and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam has called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take steps to prevent blasts in firecracker units in the state.



In a statement, the former Chief Minister said that 12 people were killed in firecracker unit explosions since January 2022.



He said that those working in the firecracker industry have informed that non-compliance with safety norms is the reason for the blasts and deaths in firecracker units.



The former Chief Minister said that the District Collector and the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health must be directed to monitor if firework units are complying with the safety norms or not.



He also called upon the management of these firecracker units to strictly adhere to the safety norms prescribed by the government.



The AIADMK leader said that the government must take steps to monitor firecracker units across the state periodically and ensure that all the concerned departments are conducting proper inspections in these units.



He said that Sivakasi and Virudhunagar districts are producing the maximum number of firecrackers in the country and that proper safety measures are required there. He called upon the state government to conduct proper inspections and to take strict action against those who are not complying with the state government norms.



He also called upon the Chief Minister to increase the amount given as solatium to the victims of firecracker blasts. The Chief Minister had announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the families of 4 who died in fire recently.



--IANS

aal/skp/