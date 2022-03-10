OPS slams DMK for pressuring returning officer in Urban polls

Chennai, March 10 (IANS) AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Panneerselvam on Thursday flayed the DMK leadership for pressing Kallupeti election returning officer in Madurai district to declare a DMK candidate as winner during the counting of votes for the Urban local body polls on February 22.



Condemning the action of the DMK, the former chief minister said that if a government official that too an election returning officer is treated like this, then what will be the fate of common man.



The AIADMK chief coordinator said that if the Urban local body polls were held in a proper manner, results would have been different.



He said that in the days to come the people of Tamil Nadu will teach a fitting lesson to the DMK.



O. Panneerselvam said that while the independent candidate in the election at Kallupatti town panchayat had come out boldly against the DMK, several political party candidates did not utter a word.



He said that money, muscle power, and administration had won in the recent elections and charged that democracy has been given a burial in Tamil Nadu.



OPS also pointed out that former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C.N.Annadurai has said that people should not fear those in administration.



He pointed out that in Tamil Nadu even senior officers are fearing those in power.



