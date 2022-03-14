OPS accuses Stalin of maintaining silence over Mullaperiyar repair issue

Chennai, March 14 (IANS) AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Monday said that state Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin is maintaining a studied silence over the obstructionist attitude of the Kerala government on the execution of repairs at the Mullaperiyar dam.



He said that the CPI-M which is in power in Kerala and the DMK in Tamil Nadu are allies in the state and still the Chief Minister was maintaining a silence on the Kerala government creating obstructions for the repair of the Mullaperiyar dam.



Panneerselvam said that the Tamil Nadu left parties as well as the Chief Minister are keeping mum on the issue and not taking this up with the Kerala government even though Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Stalin are on good terms. He pointed out that the Kerala Chief Minister had recently come to Chennai to participate in the book launch function of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.



The former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister called upon the state Chief Minister to take up the issue with his Kerala counterpart to ensure that no hindrance is created in the repair work.



