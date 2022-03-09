OPS, Ilavarasi to be summoned by Arumughaswamy commission probing Jayalalithaa death

Chennai, March 9 (IANS) The Arumughaswamy commission probing the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J.Jayalalithaa, has summoned former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) and Ilavarasi, the sister-in-law of Jayalalithaa's former aide V.K.Sasikala, on March 21, according to sources.



As per the sources, the summons have been despatched to both OPS and Ilavarasi and are likely to reach them in a couple of days. In the past, AIADMK leader OPS was summoned by the commission several times but he skipped it citing heavy work load. In 2019, Panneerselvam, then Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu informed the legislative house that he would speak truth before the commission.



Doctors of Apollo hospitals, where Jayalalithaa was under treatment were summoned by the commission after it resumed proceedings after three years. Sources in the commission told IANS that three doctors deposed before the commission on Tuesday.



Few more doctors will depose before the commission on March 15.



After the commission resumed sitting, the lawyer representing V.K. Sasikala, Raja Senthoor Pandian said that former Health Minister Vijayabaskar and health secretary, J. Radhakrishnan must be called for deposition. The advocate said that both Vijayabaskar and Radhakrishnan were in the know of all the treatment given to the late Chief Minister.



--IANS

