Nushrratt Bharuccha on 'living a suitcase life'

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been juggling between the sets of her upcoming projects and has a tight-packed schedule. She says she literally has been living a suitcase life since the past few months.



Her upcoming projects include 'Ram Setu', 'Janhit Mein Jaari', 'Chhorii 2', 'Hurdang' and 2 unnannonuced projects. The actress even took to her social media recently to share a behind-the-scene picture and video from her song shoot.



Speaking about her packed schedule, Nushrratt says, "I've literally been living a suitcase life since the past few months. I recently had finished dubbing for 'Janhit Mein Jaari' in Mumbai, after which I went to Hyderabad, for shooting for a song sequence, following a brief shoot schedule for 'Ram Setu'. Post that I'm back to another set, of an unannounced project."



The actress calls it the most exciting phase of her life.



She added: "From catching multiple flights in one day to moving in and out of characters.. this seems to be the most exciting phase in my life."



