Nupur Joshi weighs in on Karnataka hijab row

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Actress Nupur Joshi, who is known for featuring in shows like 'Rakhi', 'Do Hanson Ka Jodaa', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', shares her strong views on the Karnataka hijab row which is creating headlines theses days.



It all started after Muskan Khan, a second-year B. Com student of Mandya's pre-University College, Karnataka, was heckled by a group of students wearing saffron stoles on Tuesday for entering a college in Karnataka's Mandya wearing a burqa. When they started shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' in loud voices, Muskan responded by yelling 'Allah-hu-Akbar'



Nupur feels the education system shouldn't be painted or discriminated in the name of religion.



She says: "If today our youth is fighting among themselves in the name of religion, then we need to think how poorly we are educated. Education always helps us to grow and adopt the behaviour of respect and independence. The Karnataka hijab row is actually putting a question on the mentality of we Indians."



She in fact took to her social media account to share the importance of students' freedom in all aspects.



The actress wrote: "I feel education shouldn't be painted in the name of burqa or bhagwas. We should be encouraged to have a uniform way through the learning experience. Students are the building blocks of our society. They should have a free mind, a logical one to pursue their interests. Nowhere the veins of religious or communal distress should come in way."



--IANS

ila/kr