Now trade-in used mobile phones on Flipkart

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Domestic e-commerce platform Flipkart on Monday introduced the Sell Back Programme that offers customers a platform to sell their used mobile phones.



The Sell Back Programme launch follows Flipkart's recent acquisition of Yaantra, an electronics recommerce company, which was initiated with a focus on creating a recommerce offering.



"With Flipkart's Sell Back Programme, we aim to help organise this market. As the Indian consumer electronics industry witnesses rapid growth, this programme will further our efforts towards reducing the generation of e-waste which is a crucial step in creating a sustainable economy," Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President and Head of Flipkart's Growth Charter said in a statement.



This programme will be applicable for all mobile phones, whether purchased on Flipkart or not, and will be rolled out to additional categories later this year.



Currently, the programme is live across 1,700 pin codes in cities such as Delhi, Kolkata and Patna.



Customers can visit the Flipkart app and select "Sell back" from the options in the bottombar. One can assess the value of the used mobile phone by answering 3 simple questions.



Post customer confirmation, a Flipkart executive will pick up the product from their doorstep within 48 hours. Post verification, Flipkart voucher to be issued within a few hours, as per the confirmed sell back value.



Founded in 2013 by Jayant Jha, Ankit Saraf and Anmol Gupta, Yaantra repairs and sells refurbished consumer tech products such as smartphones and laptops.



The recommerce market in India is growing at a rapid pace.



However, the Indian smartphone refurbishment market is largely unorganised and fragmented, which has posed trust and convenience issues for end consumers.



