Nothing wrong in Sasi being inducted in CPI-M state Committee: Balakrishnan

Thiruvananthapuram, March 4 (IANS) Eyebrows were raised on Friday when the CPI-M's Kerala state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan announced the name of controversial senior party leader P. Sasi in the 88-member state committee.



The 23rd State Party Conference of the CPI-M ended at Kochi on Friday and the new team was selected to run the party's state unit for the next three years.



Sasi, who hails from Kannur, was dropped following a scandal where he misbehaved with the daughter of a CPI-M leader a decade back.



Powerful when E.K. Nayanar was the Chief Minister during 1996-2001 and later he became the Kannur district party Secretary.



Later following the complaint, a party committee probed it and concluded it was true, leading to his ouster.



But Balakrishnan said that he was not dropped on the reason for what the media now says.



"He was not dropped for the reason as you are saying now (misbehaviour), instead it was for defying the party organisational policies. There is nothing wrong in he being taken back as those who correct themselves will be always welcome," he said.



Pouncing on the induction of Sasi into the State Committee was top Congress leader Bindu Krishna who said it is the most intriguing decision, as in the four day CPI-M party meeting, all heard the report of what state Higher Education Minister R.Bindhu highlighted about it being a tough time for women in the party.



"This can only be done by the CPI-M, who speaks from the rooftop on women empowerment and what not. Now see, a leader like Sasi who was kept out for misbehaviour is brought back to the party state unit's crucial decision making body. The CPI-M speaks one thing and does the opposite and there is no better party than the CPI-M who deceives," he said.



On Wednesday, Minister Bindhu is reported to have expressed her displeasure at the attitude of the male leaders towards the women members, while speaking at the internal meeting of the party members.



Sources said that she minced no words as she said the attitude of male leaders towards the women members in the party is "bad" and things go from bad to worse, if a complaint is raised.



