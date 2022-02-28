Noida to SC: Supertech twin towers to be demolished on May 22

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) The Noida authority has informed the Supreme Court that Supertech 40-story twin towers will be demolished on May 22. In its August 31 judgment, last year, the Supreme Court had ordered for the demolition of twin towers in Noida.



A bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant said that all authorities should strictly comply with the timeline given in the Noida authority affidavit. Senior advocate Ravindra Kumar, representing the Noida authority, submitted before the bench that the demolition process has commenced, and the twin towers will be completely demolished on May 22. The top court was informed that the entire debris will be removed by August 22.



Kumar submitted before the bench that a meeting of all stakeholders was held on February 9, and the timeline for the demolition of Supertech twin towers was decided. The Noida authority submitted that NOC from GAIL has also been received, along with NOCs from other authorities.



On February 7, the top court was informed that GAIL's NOC was required as there is a high pressure underground natural gas pipeline, which is passing at a distance of 15 metres and depth of 3 meters.



On January 17, Kumar had informed the top court that a demolition agency, Edifice Engineering, has been finalized to carry out the demolition of towers.



The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 17.



--IANS

ss/skp/