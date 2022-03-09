No response from Centre on airlifting Naveen's body by pvt plane: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, March 9 (IANS) Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the union government is not responding to the question of bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar by a private plane.



After paying a visit to Naveen's family members in Chalageri village near Ranibennur in Haveri district and consoling them, Siddaramaiah said that Congress leader M.B. Koliwad's son has written to the central government seeking permission to bring back the body of Naveen in his private aircraft from Ukraine.



But, there is no response from the central government on the issue yet. The parents of Naveen had big dreams about their son becoming a doctor, however, they are shattered now with his death.



Naveen's death is a great loss to the state. His parents are shedding tears every day. It is the responsibility of the central government to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen, he said.



"I will also write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this matter," he said.



Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the authorities have recovered the body of Naveen. "I have spoken to External Affairs Minister S. Jayashankar in this regard. He has informed that the body of Naveen has been kept at the mortuary. He has assured that there is heavy shelling in the area and as soon as it stops, the attempts will be made to bring his mortal remains to India," he said.



Naveen was killed on March 1 after being hit by Russian shelling in Ukraine's eastern city Kharkiv. He was out of his bunker in search of food early in the morning when he was hit by shelling. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called up Naveen's father and consoled him.



