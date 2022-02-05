No let-up in K-drama craze: 'All of Us Are Dead' now Netflix US No. 1

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) Four months ago, 'Squid Game' climbed to No. 1 on Netflix's US daily Top 10 list on its way to becoming the streamer's most watched original series ever.



Now, the Korean zombie drama, 'All of Us Are Dead', has accomplished the feat, according to Deadline. This makes Korea the first country to place multiple non-English language series on top of Netflix's US daily Top 10, making it the most sought-after supplier of local content.



'All of Us Are Dead', which rose to No. 1 in its seventh day of release versus Day 4 for 'Squid Game', clearly rode on the latter's coattails, benefitting from the skyrocketing interest in Korean dramas, reports Deadline.



"But the one-two punch of 'Squid Game' and 'All of Us Are Dead' did not come out of nowhere. There had been a rapid build-up of interest in K-dramas on Netflix, with the US viewership jumping by over 200 per cent between 2019 and 2021," says the entertainment news website.



The 12-episode 'All of Us Are Dead' follows a group of students trapped in a high school who find themselves in dire situations as they seek to be rescued from a zombie invasion of their school.



