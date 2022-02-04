No flights after 5 pm from Srinagar Airport on Fridays, weekends

Srinagar, Feb 4 (IANS) All flight operations to and from the Srinagar International Airport shall remain suspended after 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the months of February and March 2022.



"We will be doing the polymer modified emulsion work on the entire runway during the months of February and March.



"This work is planned on all Fri, Sat, Sun from 5 pm to 6 pm.



"We are ensuring that work is done only in night time so that there is minimum disruption of flights.



"No flights to operate at Srinagar airport after 5 pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the months of February and March to facilitate runway repair", officials said on Srinagar airport's Twitter handle.



