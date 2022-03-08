No 'corridor' in Mariupol to evacuate civilians: Mayor

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Mariupol has been besieged by Russian occupying forces for 8 days in a row, Mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko said.



The city has no electricity, heating, water, or communications.



Mariupol has been waiting for three days for a "corridor" to evacuate civilians and bring in humanitarian aid.



Boychenko complains that as soon as the city authorities try to organise an evacuation, the occupiers use it for their own purposes, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.



"We are gathering people in locations where we are ready to evacuate. We are ready to drive to specific points, and just then the shelling begins. The worst thing is that at this time the tactical regrouping of Russian troops is beginning so they can occupy more advantageous positions.



"For example, yesterday, when our heroes defending the city opened the corridor, and they actually opened the entrance to the city, the Russians began a tank advance on Mariupol. As a result, fighting broke out and the evacuation was cancelled", the mayor said.



Due to the actions of Russian troops, a humanitarian convoy from Zaporizhia was also unable to enter the city.



Previously, the Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Irina Vereshchuk, had stated that the Russian army continued to fire on evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha.



Melitopol's TV and the radio communication towers are currently under control of the Russian forces, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.



Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said, "The city's TV tower, along with the city's radio communication towers, are under control of the occupiers of the city of Melitopol - those who as of today are in control of the city around its perimeter - the armed forces of the RF (Russian Federation - ed.). This is why neither the content that is disseminated through radio stations, nor our video content, are under the control of myself or the city executive committee."



--IANS

san/shs