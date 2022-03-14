Nitish wants to centralise power in his hand, says Tejashwi

Patna, March 14 (IANS) In wake of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar having a heated exchange with Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha in the Assembly on Monday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed the former's working style is fast becoming of a dictator.



"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wants to centralise power in his own hand. He is behaving like a dictator. Whatever happened in Bihar Vidhan Sabha on Monday reflected his dictatorship attitude to common people. I want to ask the people of Bihar to decide whether they live under a dictator or under democracy," he said at a party event in Muzaffarpur.



"Speaker Vijay Sinha pointed out that the officialdom is so dominant in Bihar that a 'Thanedar' (SHO) is not listening to him, the one who is sitting on the highest constitutional post of Bihar. Imagine what would happen to MLAs of opposition and ruling parties of the state. They are not listening to MLAs like me," Tejashwi Yadav said.



"Jitan Ram Manjhi or Mukesh Sahani pointed out that the bureaucrats are not listening to them despite being coalition partners in the Nitish Kumar government. Mukesh Sahani claimed that a peon is not giving him any respect despite he being the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister in the government.



"I want Nitish Kumar to clarify whether he is running a 'sarkar' (government) or circus," he added.



Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition, also alleged that if law enforcement agencies conduct raids on the Chief Minister's Principal Secretary, "they would find billions of rupees".



"The bureaucrats are directly involved in liquor operations in Bihar," he alleged.



