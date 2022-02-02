Night temperatures below freezing point in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Feb 2 (IANS) Night temperatures in J&K and Ladakh remained below the freezing point on Wednesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light rain/snow beginning on Thursday.



An official of the IMD said the minimum temperatures in J&K and Ladakh remained below the freezing point on Wednesday while light rain/snow is likely to occur in the two UTs beginning Thursday.



Srinagar recorded minus 1.9, Pahalgam minus 6.1 and Gulmarg minus 8.0 as the minimum temperature.



Drass town in Ladakh region recorded minus 22.0, Leh minus 13.6 and Kargil minus 18.2 as the night's lowest temperature.



Jammu city had 7.1, Katra 6.0, Batote 2.1, Banihal 2.2 and Bhaderwah minus 1.0 as the minimum.



