Newly-promoted Bochum upset Bundesliga giants Bayern

Berlin, Feb 13 (IANS) Bayern Munich dropped points in the Bundesliga title race after clinical Bochum snatched an empathic 4-2 comeback victory thanks to goals from Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Jurgen Locadia, Cristian Gambia and Gerrit Holtmann here.



The German record champions started brightly and opened the scoring on Saturday night with just nine minutes gone, as Robert Lewandowski slotted home after Kingsley Coman's good build-up work.



Bayern's lead didn't last long as Antwi-Adjei latched onto Holtmann's square pass before drilling the equaliser past goalkeeper Sven Ulreich five minutes later.



Bochum kept the pace and took the lead in the 38th minute when Locadia benefitted from Dayot Upamecano's hand ball inside the box to make it 2-1 from the penalty spot.



Julian Nagelsmann's men were shocked and had to swallow another goal two minutes later as Gamboa finished off Patrick Osterhage's backheel lay-up into the far corner to shock the visitors.



Before the break, things went from bad to worse for Bayern as Holtmann danced through the defence before curling the ball from the edge of the box into the top corner to make it 4-1 with 44 minutes played.



Bayern took the reins after the restart and dictated the pace, whereas Bochum defended well to disrupt the visitors' momentum.



Lewandowski kept Bochum's defence busy, but the Pole couldn't reduce the arrears from a tight angle in the 52nd minute while Bochum's custodian Michael Esser also had to be on guard nine minutes later.



Esser was hapless in the 75th minute, though, as Lewandowski reduced the deficit after hammering home a clearance attempt from Osterhage.



The German giants increased the pressure, but the newly promoted hosts stood firm and reaped vital points in front of 8,500 spectators.



"Congratulations to Bochum. They played very well and deserved the win today. We staged a poor performance in the first half. I had a strategy which didn't work out so I can't blame the team. Bochum's two terrific goals took the win out of our sails," said Bayern Munich head coach Nagelsmann.



