Newly elected Uttarakhand MLAs to take oath on Monday, BJP legislative party meet likely

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Newly elected members of the Uttarakhand Assembly will take oath on Monday and a meeting of the BJP's legislative party will be held in the evening to elect a new chief minister of the state.



The newly elected BJP MLAs, however, are clueless about the meeting of the legislative party.



The BJP leadership, meanwhile, continues to deliberate upon the names for the post of chief minister of Uttarakhand in the national capital.



A meeting was held to discuss the formation of BJP government in Uttarakhand at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. After the meeting, another meeting of the Uttarakhand BJP leaders was held at the residence of former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' here.



A newly elected Uttarakhand BJP MLA told the IANS that he has no information about the legislative party meeting. "Till now, I am only aware of the oath of new members which will start at 11 a.m. on Monday. I have no information about the BJP's legislative party meeting. When the party leadership finalises the legislative party meeting they will inform the MLAs accordingly," he said.



The Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik has said that all the newly elected MLAs will take oath at 11 a.m. on Monday and the legislative party meeting will be held in the evening.



It is learnt that the BJP MLA Satpal Maharaj in the Sunday meeting at Shah's residence claimed that a majority are supporting him for the post of chief minister and after not receiving a positive response he left the meeting.



Sources said a name for the Uttarakhand chief minister has been discussed along with the names for the new cabinet at a meeting being held at Amit Shah's residence. However, in the absence of consensus no final decision has been taken.



After 10 days of declaration of Assembly poll results, suspense over the name of chief minister of Uttarakhand is likely to get over soon.



The party insider claims that the defeat of incumbent Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima is the main reason behind the delay in the election of a new chief minister and formation of a new government in Uttarakhand.



