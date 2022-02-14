Newcastle suffer blow as Trippier sustains foot fracture
Mon, 14 Feb 2022 1644851703000
London, Feb 14 (IANS) Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier is set to be sidelined for the club's upcoming fixtures after suffering a foot fracture in Sunday's 1-0 home win against Aston Villa, the Premier League club said on Monday.
The right back's first-half free-kick turned out to be the winner, but Trippier was forced to leave the field in the 48th minute.
"Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot," the club said in a statement. Newcastle did not put a time frame on his return.
Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot.
The 31-year-old Trippier has made a fine start to his life at Newcastle since joining from Atletico Madrid last month, scoring twice and leading them to three league victories in a row.
--IANS
inj/bsk
The right back's first-half free-kick turned out to be the winner, but Trippier was forced to leave the field in the 48th minute.
"Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot," the club said in a statement. Newcastle did not put a time frame on his return.
Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot.
The 31-year-old Trippier has made a fine start to his life at Newcastle since joining from Atletico Madrid last month, scoring twice and leading them to three league victories in a row.
--IANS
inj/bsk