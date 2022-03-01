New poster from 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' depicts Mahesh Babu in a fierce avatar

Hyderabad, March 1 (IANS) On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the makers of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' unveiled a brand new poster featuring Mahesh Babu in a furious avatar.



In the poster, Mahesh Babu can be seen clouting his opponent with a heavy metallic rod, hinting at the mass role Mahesh will reprise in the upcoming entertainer.



Mahesh Babu posted this new poster, as he wrote, "Wishing you all a happy #MahaShivaratri! May the ever benevolent Lord Shiva bring strength and abundance! Let good conquer all evil!".



Mahesh Babu will be seen in one of the most entertaining roles of his career, in Parasuram Petla's directorial 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.



Starring Keerthy Suresh as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is one of the most-awaited movies in Telugu.



Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and GMB Entertainment, the movie will be out on March 11.



Thaman S has composed the music for this commercial entertainer, directed by 'Geetha Govindam' fame Parasuram Petla.



The first song 'Kalaavathi' from the movie has broken many existing records on YouTube, standing as one of the most trending songs of the season.



