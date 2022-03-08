New iPad Air may come with Apple Silicon M1 processor

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Apple is expected to unveil the new iPad Air on Tuesday and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming iPad Air may come with M1 Apple Silicon processor.



According to Apple Insider, the "iPad Air 5" will be next in line to get Apple's M1 chip. The same chip also powers the current generation of iPad Pro, as well as Apple's first generation of Apple Silicon Macs, such as the 24-inch iMac, and the 2020 MacBook Air.



The iPad Air 5 is also said to be a potential candidate for the event, with speculation putting it as having similar feature upgrades as the iPad mini 6, including an upgrade to the A15 Bionic.



5G connectivity and an upgrade to the FaceTime HD camera to a 12MP ultra-wide version with Center Stage support have also been touted.



In addition, the tech giant is expected to launch the iPhone SE, this third-generation device expected to pack 5G connectivity for the first time.



The upcoming iPhone will come in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options and three colours - white, black, and red.



Some rumours point to it consisting of a specifications bump while having the same design as the second-generation model, complete with a 4.7-inch display and Touch ID.



--IANS

wh/shb/