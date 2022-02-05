New cases continue to decline in Kerala, 33,538 turn positive

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 5 (IANS) Statistically looking into Kerala's daily Covid cases, there's a reason for cheer, as from over 50,000 new daily cases early this week, on Saturday, 33,538 people turned positive for the coronavirus, with the test positivity rate standing at 32.63 per cent, said a statement from Health Minister Veena George.



While there were 46,813 recoveries, the total number of active cases in the state was 3,52,399, of which just 3 per cent patients were admitted in hospitals.



Cases in Ernakulam district which stood over 10,000 cases, on Saturday came down to 5,577 cases.



A total 22 Covid deaths were reported, taking the total death toll in the state to 57,740 so far.



On the vaccination front 100 per cent (2.68 crore) have had one dose, of which 85 per cent (2.26 crore) have taken both the doses.



Likewise in the above aged 15 to 18 years, 73 per cent (11.11 lakh) have been given one dose.



Like the previous two Sundays, being observed as a near lockdown, coming Sunday also would pass off like that, with the police out in the streets registering cases against people who venture out.



