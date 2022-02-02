New Zealand's Covid booster vax interval reduced to 3 months

Wellington, Feb 2 (IANS) The New Zealand government on Wednesday decided to reduce the interval between a person's primary Covid-19 vaccination course and the booster from four months to three months so that more people can take their booster jabs as soon as possible.



A million more people above 18 years of age will be eligible for their boosters from this Friday when the decision takes effect, Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins told a press conference, Xinhua news agency reported.



The government has considered advice from the Director-General of Health and the Covid Vaccine Technical Advisory Group, Hipkins said.



"This is a significant step in our response to the Covid pandemic" as it now means more than 3.06 million people aged 18 and above -- two thirds of the population -- will be eligible for their boosters from this weekend, he said, adding more than 1.3 million people have already got boosters.



"We are in a race against Omicron and the more people who are boosted the more we can reduce the impact of the outbreak," Hipkins said.



Bringing forward the booster timing will help those who have been immunised more recently. It will mean more people, especially Maori, will be able to receive a booster before Omicron takes hold in communities, he said.



To date, about 94 per cent of the eligible people in New Zealand are fully vaccinated with at least two doses. That is close to 4 million Kiwis, over a quarter of whom have now also had their booster shots, according to the minister.



New Zealand recorded 142 new community cases of Covid on Wednesday, with 103 in the largest city Auckland, 12 in nearby Waikato, five in Bay of Plenty, two in the Lakes region, and 11 in Northland, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.



--IANS

int/sks

