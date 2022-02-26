New Zealand batter Lauren Down ruled out of Women's World Cup

Auckland, Feb 26 (IANS) New Zealand batter Lauren Down has been ruled out of the upcoming 2022 Women's World Cup at home due to a thumb fracture.



The 26-year old Down injured her right thumb while taking a catch in the fifth ODI against India. She will return home and seek medical advice.



Georgia Plimmer, who plays for Wellington Blaze domestically, will replace Down in the World Cup squad.



"Quite simply, the entire squad is absolutely gutted for Lauren," head coach Bob Carter said in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket on Friday.



"She's a very popular member of the group and it's fair to say the team were quite emotional when we got the news she was out of the tournament. You saw the impact Lauren had in the recent series against India; she played some really mature innings in the middle order and her fielding was at an exceptional standard. We wish her all the best with her recovery and know she'll be supporting us throughout the tournament," he added.



Meanwhile, Auckland Hearts seamer, Molly Penfold, will also join the White Ferns squad as a travelling reserve player. Both Penfold and Plimmer will undergo the necessary five-day 'bridging in' isolation period before officially joining the squad.



The New Zealand women's team arrived in Christchurch on Thursday in preparation for two Women's Cricket World Cup warm-up matches on February 27 and March 1 against Pakistan and Australia respectively, before their World Cup opener against West Indies in Mount Maunganui on March 4.



--IANS



avn/bsk