New Philips earbuds launched in India

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) TPV Technology, the license partner of Philips, on Tuesday unveiled a new Philips ANC true wireless earbuds -- TAT4506BK -- in India.



Priced at Rs 7,099, the company said that the earbuds will be an ideal choice for the working professionals as well as students for their daily calls.



"We are delighted to announce the launch of Philips ANC True Wireless Headphones -- TAT4506BK -- for our customers. Our ambition has been to provide innovative and high-quality products, easily accessible to customers at a competitive price," Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said in a statement.



"With the launch of ANC TWS, we are confident we will be able to address the needs of our tech savvy audiophile consumer base," Prabhu added.



The company claimed that the earbuds provide a playtime of up to 24 hours, making it your go-to option when you want to enjoy uninterrupted music for a longer period of time. It also has IPX4 splash and sweat proof design helping in having better workout sessions and touch features for easy controls.



The earbuds are ergonomically designed and come with 10 mm speaker drivers, Bluetooth version: v5.0 for fast pairing and stable connection, charge 15 minutes for an extra hour playtime, and USB Type-C charging.



Moreover, It also comes with mono-mode, that lets you make calls with a single earbud.



