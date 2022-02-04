New 'MTV Roadies' host Sonu Sood says it's all about pushing boundaries

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Well-known Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who will helm the 18th season of the adventure reality show 'MTV Roadies', says it captures the spirit of young people who strive to push their boundaries.



The actor has replaced Rannvijay Singha, who was synonymous with the show for the past 17 years.



Sharing his excitement on hosting 'MTV Roadies', Sood said: "The show is imbued with the phenomenal spirit of young people who dare to challenge their limits. The new season is going to be high on adrenaline and adventure and will leave viewers on the edge of their seats."



He added: "The show comes with an infectious energy; something that'll inspire me at every step to push my limits as well. I am thrilled to host the upcoming season and take the contestants through this South African expedition."



The new season will be shot in South Africa, it will have some unprecedented twists and turns, where the actor will lead the way for an enthralling new journey across the thrilling landscape of South Africa -- beaches, mountains, rivers, bays, harbours, deserts and dense forests.



The shoot of 'Roadies Season 18' will begin in the second week of February 2022 in South Africa and the show will go live in March on MTV India.



--IANS

aa/svn