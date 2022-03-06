New Dyson vacuum with laser detect tech heralds new cleaning era

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) In the pandemic, Indians at home learnt the art of cleaning homes on their own as maids went back to their home towns, trying to remove the additional house dust but desperate for peace of mind that their homes were truly clean.



Realising that now more than ever people want hygienic homes, a team of 370 engineers at consumer electronics firm Dyson has brought a new generation of cord-free vacuum cleaner – the ‘Dyson V12 Detect Slim' to India.



The new device has a clear-cut superiority over the current robotic vacuum cleaners available in the market.



The vacuum uses a ‘Hyperdymium' motor which generates up to 150 air watts of powerful suction and 5-stage filtration captures 99.99 per cent of dust particles down to 0.3 microns for a powerful deep clean.



The ‘Dyson V12 Detect Slim' is capable of detecting, removing, sizing and counting microscopic dust.



Laser dust detection reveals dust particles invisible to the eye, according to the company.



Let us dig further into how this technology works.



Acoustic Dust Sensing provides reassurance that you have deep cleaned.



The LCD screen shows the size and number of particles, displaying real-time scientific proof of a deep clean by counting and measuring microscopic dust particles with a piezo sensor, which automatically increases suction power across different floors types and dust amounts.



The vacuum uses adapted laser technology to reveal hidden dust, integrating a diode laser into the cleaner head that is precisely positioned at a 1.5-degree angle, 7.3mm off the ground to create the best contrast between dust and floor.



The dust enters the vacuum and hits the acoustic piezo sensor within the bin inlet with the tiny vibrations being converted to electrical signals.



The dust size and quantity are shown on the in-built LCD screen, so that you can see how much dust the vacuum has removed, as well as the different sizes of particles and deliver scientific proof of a deep clean.



The engineers have integrated a green laser diode – chosen for its ability to provide the best contrast – into the Slim Fluffy cleaner head, positioning it precisely at a 1.5-degree angle, 7.3mm off the ground.



The Dyson V12 Detect Slim has been designed so that it automatically increases suction power when it comes across a large amount of dust.



This happens in auto mode, when the piezo sensor detects high concentrations of dust, and reactive suction power is triggered to automatically increase in power.



When dust levels normalise, suction power is reduced to its previous level.



The Dyson cyclone technology is efficient at separating dust and dirt from floors and surfaces and whole machine sealing means this isn't leaked back into the home.



Conclusion: Available for Rs 58,900, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim will help you create a healthier home, at a time when over 70 per cent of people in urban India are buying more home-cleaning products than ever before.



You will surely forget about traditional robotic vacuum cleaners once you use this at home.



