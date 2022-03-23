Netherlands lends support to Turkey's mediation role in Ukraine crisis

Ankara, March 23 (IANS) Turkey has been playing a "critical role" in the mediation efforts to solve tensions in Ukraine, visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said.



Rutte said on Tuesday that his country supports the mediation role of Ankara between Kiev and Moscow, Xinhua news agency reported.



Rutte visited Turkey on Tuesday ahead of an extraordinary NATO leaders' summit on Thursday, which will discuss the Ukraine crisis.



"Turkey, which is one of few countries that have open channels with both countries, is doing everything it can to bring about a solution and plays a critical role," he said at a joint press conference after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital Ankara.



Addressing Turkey's sanctions against Russia, Rutte said, "Turkey applies UN sanctions... We would like Turkey to implement all the sanctions, but we are pleased that Turkey is currently playing a diplomatic role."



The Dutch prime minister underlined that Ankara has political and military importance for NATO and is a crucial partner for the European Union.



"We have a common will to further develop our relations and dialogue on regional issues with our NATO ally, the Netherlands," Erdogan said.



Declaring that the trade volume with the Netherlands reached $11 billion with an increase of nearly 30 per cent last year, Erdogan said that the new target is at $15 billion at first and then they aim $20 billion.



"The Netherlands is the country with the highest direct investment in Turkey with $27.5 billion," the Turkish president said.



Responding to the claim that the mines drifted from the Odessa Bay are floating to Turkish territorial waters, Erdogan said, "This is currently being discussed. Our defense ministry is taking every precaution. Whatever is necessary will be done."



