Netflix acquires Stranger Things game maker Next Games for $72 mn

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Netflix on Wednesday announced to acquire Finland-based Next Games, developer of hugely popular Stranger Things and Walking Dead games, for $72 million as the streaming giant aims to build out gaming content for its users.



Next Games' strategy is to develop games based on popular entertainment IP, such as Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, a story-driven puzzle role playing game (RPG) inspired by one of Netflix's most watched series.



The company had approximately 120 employees at the end of 2021 and reported sales of approximately 27.2 million euros in 2020, with 95 per cent of revenues generated from in-game purchases.



"Next Games has a seasoned management team, strong track record with mobile games based on entertainment franchises, and solid operational capabilities," said Michael Verdu, Vice President of Games, Netflix.



"While we're just getting started in games, I am confident that together with Next Games we will be able to build a portfolio of world class games that will delight our members around the world," he said in a statement.



Founded in 2013 and led by Teemu Huuhtanen, Next Games creates and operates engaging mobile games with global appeal and an authentic and social fan experience at its core.



"Our close collaboration with Netflix on Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales has already proven that together we create a strong partnership. This is a unique opportunity to level-up the studio on all fronts and continue on our mission together," said Huuhtanen, CEO, Next Games.



The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.



Netflix, which has 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries, in September last year announced the acquisition of video game creator Night School Studio, marking the first purchase of a gaming studio for the streaming giant, for an undisclosed sum.



Along with the acquisition, the company also rolled out five mobile gaming titles in select European markets.



After rolling out its new gaming service to all subscribers on Android, video-streaming giant Netflix has also allowed the service for iPhone and iPad users as well.



--IANS

na/svn/