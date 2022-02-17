Netflix, Excel Media, Tiger Baby team up for 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love'

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Streaming giant Netflix has come together with production houses Tiger Baby and Excel Media for their first joint series titled 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love', which is all set to stream from March 18.



Starring Vihaan Samat, Rahul Bose, Suchitra Pillai, Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee and Dalai, the series is created and directed by Rahul Nair and is a quirky look into the life of Ray, a confused twenty-four year old boy who takes all the wrong turns in the hope of finding love.



Speaking about what went into the creation of the show, Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer of Excel Entertainment, said: "'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love' is a labour of love. Rahul Nair has been able to capture the reality and hilarity of what most of today's young people deal with - it also has a lot of heart, and marks the beginning of our association with Netflix."



Ray is an awkward young man who is navigating adulthood and the daunting world of romance in the 21st century. He does this with the help of 'Wiz', a personification of Ray's inner voice, who tells us what Ray cannot say out loud. In a quest to understand if he wants sex, love or a relationship, Ray goes through a series of work-life misadventures and indecisions, continually finding himself, 'Eternally Confused And Eager For Love'.



Adding to the excitement, Reema Kagti from Tiger Baby said: "Eternally Confused and Eager for Love is a fresh take on the daily struggles of Ray, a young adult, as he navigates the complexities of love, relationships and sex in a post modern world."



Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India, said: "Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, as its unique name suggests, is a complex and hilarious exploration of the dating lives of young adults."



"Debutant writer and director Rahul Nair brings a distinctive voice to the series and has beautifully captured the day-to-day dilemmas of friendships, dating and relationships in these modern times. With this warm hearted entertainer, we mark the beginning of our association with the powerhouse storytellers, Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment."



