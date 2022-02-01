Nepal sees less people getting tested for Covid

Kathmandu, Feb 1 (IANS) In the last few days, major hospitals based in Kathmandu have witnessed fewer people coming to get tested for Covid-19 leading to a decrease in new case numbers.



"Around 250 to 300 people are getting tested for coronavirus in the last few days. As many as 500 people were tested in a day just a week ago," Xinhua news agency quoted Prajwol Shrestha, deputy director at Bir Hospital, the largest in Nepal now treating Covid-19 patients only, as saying.



The Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital has also reported a fall.



"We have not seen a rush of people queuing for PCR tests at our hospital over the last one week compared with the previous week," said Sher Bahadur Pun, chief of the Clinical Research Unit at the hospital.



On Monday, Nepal reported 5,292 Covid-19 cases, a notable rise from 4,904 and 3,540 recorded on Saturday and on Sunday, but a sharp fall from 12,338 logged on January 20, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.



However, doctors warned that it is not the right time to conclude that daily infections were actually declining.



"The latest trend shows that the infections are rising in some provinces while decreasing in other provinces," said Hemanta Chandra Ojha, chief of the Zoonotic and Other Communicable Disease Control Section under the Health Ministry.



As of Tuesday, Nepal's overall Covid-19 caseload and death toll stood at 953,913 and 11,743, respectively.



--IANS

ksk/