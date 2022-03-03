'Neighbours' cancelled After 37 Seasons

Los Angeles, March 3 (IANS) Australian soap opera 'Neighbours' is going off air after 37 seasons.



The series has been under threat of cancellation ever since its primary funder, UK broadcaster Channel 5, pulled the plug in early February, reports variety.com.



On Thursday, the show confirmed that production would indeed end in June.



"Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show," reads a tweet from the show's official Twitter account.



"To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating 'Neighbours'."



The soap is produced by global production giant Fremantle and was watched by 1.5 million viewers a day in the U.K. but its Australian audience has been on the wane.



Although 'Neighbours' is produced in Australia, it is largely bankrolled by Paramount-backed Channel 5. Australia's Network 10, which airs the soap on its 10 Peach channel, is only a part funder.



--IANS

dc/