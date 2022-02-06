Negative Covid test no longer necessary to enter Portugal

Lisbon, Feb 6 (IANS) The Portuguese Council of Ministers has decided that a negative Covid-19 test is no longer required to enter Portugal from Monday onwards.



From that date onwards, it is only necessary to present the digital vaccination certificate from the European Union or another proof "duly recognised", Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement as saying.



Within Portuguese territory, the government reduced the validity of the antigen test for entry into indoor public places, which now "has to be done within 24 hours before its presentation".



Portugal recorded 41,511 new Covid-19 cases with 44 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the national counts to 2,884,540 and 20,171, respectively.



