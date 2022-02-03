Nearly 30% hike sees SCR get highest ever allocation in budget 2022-23

Secunderabad, Feb 3 (IANS) The South Central Railway (SCR) has been allotted Rs 9,125 crores in the Union Budget 2022-23.



Stating that it is the highest ever allocation to SCR, its General Manager Sanjeev Kishor said Thursday that compared to Rs 7,049 crore for the year 2021-22, the fund allocation has been increased by nearly 30 per cent for the current fiscal.



The 'Pink Book', a compendium containing all the details about the infrastructure works, demands for grants and comprehensive details of budgetary allocations for carrying out various works in Railways, was tabled in Parliament on Wednesday.



The budgetary allocation includes Rs 3,048 crore to Telangana state, which is 26 per cent more than last year. Similarly, the allocation of Rs 7,032 crore to Andhra Pradesh, is 21 per cent more than last year.



SCR comprises of the six divisions, of Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded and basically serves the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and some parts of Karnataka, Tamilnadu and Madhya Pradesh states.



Compared to Rs 4,238 in the previous year, Rs 5,517 crore has been made for laying new Lines, double lines, third Lines and electrification works, Sanjeev Kishor explained.



Of this amount, for new lines, the total budgetary grant including Capital, Deposit, Extra Budgetary Resources is Rs 2,817 crore, when compared to Rs 2,195 crore in the last year. Similarly, the total budgetary grant is Rs 791 crore, when compared to Rs 617 crore in the last year for electrification works, he said.



The Budgetary Allocations have been made for seven of the important ongoing New Line Projects over SCR. These include Rs 1,501 crore allotted for Nadikudi-Srikalahasti, covering a distance of 309 km. Rs 358 crore have been allotted for Kotipalli-Narsapur new line project which involves construction of important major bridges on Gowthami, Vynatheya and Vashista rivers, and are progressing at a brisk pace.



The budget allocations for some of the important Safety related works during 2022-23 include Rs 758 crore for Road Safety Works (Level Crossings, Bridges and ROB/RUB), as compared to allocation of Rs 672 crores during the previous year.

Rs 1,040 crore for Track Renewal works, as compared to allocation of Rs 862 crore during the previous year.



An amount of Rs 54 crore has been allocated for implementation of Kavach i.e., the indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), Sanjeev Kishor stated.



