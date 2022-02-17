Nawazuddin, Bhumi to star in Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaah'

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Bollywood actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen starring in filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's next titled 'Afwaah', a quirky thriller.



Nawazuddin, who has previously worked with Mishra in 'Serious Men', said collaborating with the filmmaker once again and that too on such a unique subject is such an honour.



"Both Anubhav (Sinha) and Sudhir are known to delve into larger socially relevant subjects. I value that their cinema is about making a difference. I am glad to be part of a project where they both are collaborators. Bhumi is a fine actor and the chemistry with her will be worth exploring. This will be my first with T-Series and I am looking forward to it."



Bhumi added that Nawazuddin is easily one of best actors we have in the country.



She shared: "When you are working with such a proficient actor, it makes you want to double your effort. Sudhir sir has always been on my bucket list. It is even more special because I am collaborating with Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar again after Bheed. I am extremely thrilled to be a part of this project."



The film is being produced by Anubhav Sinha. He says 'Afwaah' is a novel story rooted in the heartland of India.



Discussing the project, Mishra shared: "It's a story I have lived with for a long time and I have only worked each day to make it quirky and twisted. Beneath all of the quirkiness lies a crucial message which I want my viewers to take back home with them. Bhumi and Nawaz are both such powerhouse performers and together they bring a fresh chemistry. I can't wait to be on set with them."



Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series added: "Sudhir Mishra, is a filmmaker with a fiery unputdownable voice and with talent like Bhumi and Nawaz the film will only soar to greater heights."



What strikes most about the film more than its talented actors, fine director and solid producers, is its catchy title. AFWAAH that literally translates to rumours evidently takes on the subject of rumour mongering and misinformation. How Sudhir handles the subject is an interesting one to look out for. Meanwhile, the makers are expected to begin workshops this month. The film will be on floors soon and will be shot in an elaborate schedule in Alwar, Rajasthan



*Gulshan Kumar's Tseries & Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks present AFWAAH, directed by Sudhir Mishra, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha*





