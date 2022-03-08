Nawada Jail Superintendent suspended for suspicious death of undertrial

Patna, March 8 (IANS) Bihar police has suspended the Jail Superintendent of Nawada district after suspicious death of an undertrial prisoner, a police official said.



An undertrial prisoner, Guddu Singh died on December 6 in Sadar hospital. He was allegedly facing charges of liquor smuggling and was arrested with 40 litres of country-made liquor at Rajauli checkpost on September 30, 2021.



As per the claims of Nawada jail authority, Guddu was ill for the past few weeks. He was taken to the Sadar hospital on December 6 where he died.



The family members of the deceased found external injuries on his body and filed a complaint before the higher jail authorities. Following this, a team headed by Nawada District Magistrate (DM) Yashpal Meena was constituted for investigation.



During investigation, the role of jail authorities was found to be suspicious.



The post-mortem report of the deceased also revealed that he sustained serious injuries on his body.



The DM also recorded the statement of other officials of Nawada jail as well as the doctor and some prisoners.



It appeared that Guddu was brutally assaulted inside the prison, Meena said.



He prepared a report and sent it to the Home department, DGP office and the ADGP prison office of Bihar.



On the recommendation of the Home department, ADGP prison passed a suspension order for Nawada Jail Superintendent Abhishek Pandey.



--IANS

ajk/khz/skp/