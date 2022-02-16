National boxing camps for youth and juniors resume

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The national boxing camps for youth and juniors have resumed in Rohtak and Bhopal, respectively with 98 pugilists reporting at the two centres ahead of the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Championships, scheduled to take place in Amman, Jordan from February 27 to March 15.



The national camps for all four categories -- youth men and women as well as junior boys and girls -- are being conducted for a period of three weeks, from February 8 to 28, and the boxers will be accompanied by the members of coaching and support staff. After resumption of training of elite boxers, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) ensured its junior and youth boxers also get much-needed practice before the prestigious continental event.



The national camp for junior girls and boys as well as for youth women is taking place at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Centre of Excellence in Rohtak. The junior camp has 25 and 24 boxers, respectively in the girls and boys categories. In the youth women's camp, 24 boxers have been participating.



For the youth men's camp, 25 selected boxers are training at the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Bhopal.



During the last edition of the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing championships held in 2021, the Indian contingent concluded their campaign with 39 medals including 14 gold.



--IANS



akm/