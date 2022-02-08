National ST panel rolls out learning programme on tribals

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) on Tuesday said that it has started its first ever programme for students to learn about the tribal communities of India.



The Commission said that it has selected 30 students from different universities across the states for a three-month internship programme to learn about the tribal community.



"This is the first time that such an initiative has been undertaken by the Commission. Under this initiative, total 30 students from different states have been selected for a three-month internship. Travelling & accommodations of the students will be arranged by the Commission," it said.



The selected students will be given information about the tribal community and the subjects concerned for the first week. Academics, teachers from various universities, and experts in tribal affairs will brief the students before sending them to the tribal areas in different states.



The Commission said the students will be staying in tribal areas for three months and will work amidst the tribal people, study their problems and make reports, which will be submitted to it.



"The purpose of this internship is to provide experience to the students of working in the tribal areas and among tribal people. On the basis of the reports presented by the students, the commission will decide its role further," the Commission said.



