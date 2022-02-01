National Digital Health Ecosystem will enhance 'Ease of Living': Mandaviya

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Lauding the announcement of a new open platform National Digital Health Ecosystem in the union budget 2022-23, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that it will significantly enhance the ease of living for citizens.



"Leveraging the power of technology, the National Digital Health Ecosystem will significantly enhance 'Ease of Living' for citizens & create a healthier India", he said in a tweet.



The minister said that the budget will prove effective in making a self-reliant India and strengthening the Antyodaya targeted schemes. He greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the budget for a self-reliant India.



"Greeting to PM Narendra Modi JI and congratulations to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting #AatmaNirbharBharatKaBudget to accelerate the growth journey of new India and empower the economy. This budget will prove to be effective in making a self-reliant India and strengthening the Antyodaya targeted schemes," Mandaviya said in a series of tweets.



"Today's #AatmaNirbharBharatKaBudget will prove to be a milestone in strengthening the mental health in the country, increasing the research and providing quality healthcare facilities to the common man," he added in a subsequent tweet. He thanked PM Modi and the finance minister for the budget in the tweet.



Mandaviya said that the National Tele-Mental Health Programme will ensure access to quality, standardized and free 24x7 mental health services to all and will play a crucial role in bridging a major gap in access to mental healthcare in the country in another tweet.



--IANS

avr/bg