'Nation run by Constitution, not Sharia': Yogi

Kanpur, Feb 14 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the "nation would be run by the Constitution and not by the Sharia".



Yogi Adityanath, during his election meetings on Sunday evening, warned religious fanatics 'dreaming about Ghazwa-e-Hind' (Islamic conquest of India) and said that "those with a Talibani mindset should give up their dream. India will be run by the constitution. And every institution has the right to formulate its own dress code."



He also warned that gangsters trying to come of hideouts in the poll season will be smoked out of their dens, if they harassed women or took to crime.



The Chief Minister said that people will give a befitting reply to the Opposition, which stoked false rumours on Covid vaccination for selfish political gains.



"They maligned vaccines by terming it Modi and BJP vaccine. But these saved your lives. Now, votes will also go to BJP," he said.



Yogi further said that those who tried to turn the region into Islamabad had pushed the region into a dark zone.



"In the earlier regime, people would live in the dark. And there's a popular saying here that thieves hated moonlit nights. Today, everyone is getting electricity. Now, every house will get tap water."



He said that the state was now fully safe from the pandemic and the 100 per cent of eligible population has received their first vaccine dose.



"Where was the brother-sister duo? Was 'Behenji' present among you all? Only BJP worked for the people. While we provided free vaccines, free testing facilities and free treatment, SP chief (Akhilesh Yadav) indulged in dirty gimmicks by spreading misinformation," Yogi said.



