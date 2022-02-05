Narco-militancy module busted, contraband worth Rs 18 cr seized in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Feb 5 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir police said on Saturday that it has busted a Narco-Miltancy module by arresting two people along with contraband worth Rs 18 crore in Baramulla district.



In a statement the police said, "Today police party of Police Station Uri and Police Post Kamalkote headed by SHO Police station Uri were patrolling the area from Dachi towards Basgran.



"During the patrolling two vehicles Celerio-X bearing registration No JK09C-1584 and Alto bearing registration No JK05G-0247 were found on a link road towards Dachi in a suspicious condition.



"Police patrolling party moved towards the vehicles, but the drivers of both the vehicles seeing the Police patrolling party tried to flee from the spot, however, due to the timely action, both the persons were apprehended tactfully.



"During the search three packets of contraband apparently Heroin was recovered from Celerio vehicle and Five packets of contraband apparently Heroin was recovered from Alto vehicle.



"In total 8 packets of contraband weighing approximately about 9 kg was recovered. The cost of the contraband in black market is above Rs 18 crore.



"Both the persons were questioned on the spot during which the driver of the Alto car revealed his name as Mohd Sabir Barwal, son of Faqeer Ali, resident of Jabda Kamalkote, Tehsil Uri and Driver of the Celerio car revealed his name as Parvaiz Ahmad Tantray, son of Ghulam Nabi Tantray, resident of Reban Rafiabad Sopore," they said.



"During their personal search mobile phones, one cheque to the tune of rupees (Rs 5,00,000) five lacs and one Aadhaar Card was recovered from the possession of Mohd Sabir Barwal," they said.



"Seven cheques amounting to Rs 9,79,500, two blank cheques, 1 cheque book containing 22 leaves, one Aadhaar card, one cell phone, pan card, e-sharam card, 2 ATM cards, 1 Kisan Card, 1 Debit Card and other documents were recovered from the possession of Parvaiz Ahmad Tantary".



