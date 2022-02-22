Nani's team releases poster with unique update on 'Ante Sundaraniki'

Hyderabad, Feb 22 (IANS) As Nani turns a year older on February 24, the makers of his upcoming movie 'Ante Sundaraniki' updated his fans and followers regarding the same.



Unveiling a funny poster from the movie, 'Ante Sundaraniki' producers said, "Sundar Barthhday Blast' (Sundar's birthday blast) will surprise everyone."



Nani, who will appear in a witty role in 'Ante Sundaraniki' appears in traditional attire, while his expression makes him look innocent.



Written and directed by Vivek Athreya, well known for the movie 'Mental Madhilo' and 'Brochevarevarura', the movie is bankrolled by the prestigious production house, Mythri Movie Makers. Vivek Sagar has scored the music for this rom-com.



While Nazriya Nazim will make her Telugu debut with 'Ante Sundaraniki', Nadia, Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, and Rahul Ramakrishna will appear in key roles.



It is reported that 'Ante Sundaraniki' has recently completed its shoot and is getting ready for a grand release in theatres soon.



--IANS

py/kr