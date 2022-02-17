Nani, Keerthy Suresh's upcoming movie 'Dasara' launched formally

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (IANS) 'Natural Star' Nani and Keerthy Suresh are coming together for a movie set against the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines in Telangana. Titled 'Dasara', the film was officially launched with a pooja on Wednesday.



Sukumar, Tirumala Kishore, Venu Udugula and Sarath Mandava attended the 'muhurat' as guests of the unit. For the muhurat shot, Chandraiah, father of director Srikanth, turned on the camera, as Nani and Keerthy Suresh sounded the clapper.



Tirumala Kishore, Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Odela handed over the film's script to the team. 'Dasara' is being helmed by Srikanth Odela.



It is reported that the movie will feature Nani, who made a successful appearance in the recently released 'Shyam Singha Roy', and Keerthy Suresh in de-glamourised roles. The film's regular shoot commences from March 2022.



