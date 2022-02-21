Nandamuri Balakrishna's first look from 'NBK107' unveiled

Hyderabad, Feb 21 (IANS) Nandamuri Balakrishna and successful director Gopichand Malineni have come together for an upcoming movie, which is tentatively titled 'NBK107'. The first look poster of Balakrishna from the movie was unveiled on Monday.



Dressed in a mass attire wearing a traditional dhoti matched with a black shirt, Balakrishna looks dynamic. Flaunting his Rudraksha neck-wear, he is seen walking beside a black Land Rover Defender.



Though the makers didn't reveal much, the poster hints at the mass action, which is to be witnessed in the movie.



Actress Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead opposite Balakrishna in this movie, while Kannada's renowned actor Duniya Vijay will be seen as the villain. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will play a powerful role as well.



S Thaman renders soundtracks, while Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography. Acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra provides dialogues, while Navin Nooli takes care of editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Chandu Ravipati is the executive producer.



Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are the producers, while Ram-Laxman are the stunt-choreographers.



