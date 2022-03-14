Namma Metro turns student friendly in K'taka; puts off work at night due to exams

Bengaluru, March 14 (IANS) Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has put off 'Namma Metro' work during nights considering requests by the parents of students who claimed that the overnight construction work disturbed their wards, who are writing exams.



BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez made the announcement on Monday despite Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai giving deadline for completion of Phase -2 Namma Metro works in Bengaluru by 2024.



BMRCL had been carrying out 24x7 works to expedite the completion of the work. However, the construction work has robbed away the sleep of residents of surrounding areas. It has also majorly affected the children who are giving their exams.



The work had been stopped everywhere, including the important route Silk Board to K.R.Puram. Public are complaining about loud noise during excavation for installing Metro pillers.



BMRCL now will reserve the night for transportation of required materials and equipment. "BMRCL received phone calls from parents raising their concerns on impact of Metro work during nights on children. The kids are preparing for exams at their homes. Hence, we had asked them suggest timings for work. The public have consented to carry out works till 10 p.m," he explained.



"The Namma Metro works will be carried out between 6 a.m and 10 p.m. We have sought permission from the Additional Commissioner of Traffic Police Department to transport materials and equipment during the day. We have obtained permission in this regard," he said.



"We will carry out the work without causing trouble to people and complete BMRCL works without causing inconvenience," he said.



--IANS

mka/shb/