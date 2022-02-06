Nagarjuna-starrer 'Ghost' Dubai schedule postponed

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (IANS) Nagarjuna Akkineni, who was supposed to start shooting for his upcoming movie 'Ghost' in Dubai, has been paused.



A few unit members who were supposed to leave for Dubai tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, which resulted in the postponement of the shooting schedule.



The members of the 'Ghost' team who tested positive, are currently under quarantine. Under these circumstances, the makers had to pause the shooting for a while.



"The revised schedule will be chalked out at a later stage", a source said.



Nagarjuna and 'Garuda Vega' director Praveen Sattaru have come together for this interesting movie titled 'Ghost'.



Actress Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag, and Anikha Surendran are also a part of the film.



'Ghost' is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar. The crew includes cinematographer Mukesh G, art director Brahma Kadali and stunt directors Robin Subbu and Nabha Master.



--IANS

py/dc/ksk/









