'N.Korea fires suspected ballistic missile toward eastern waters'

Seoul, Feb 27 (IANS) North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Sunday.



The JCS said that it detected the ballistic missile launched from Pyongyang vicinity at 7:52 a.m. local time without providing any details, Xinhua news agency reported.



Following the latest test, South Korea's presidential office Blue House convened an emergency meeting of its National Security Council presided over by National Security Office chief Suh Hoon.



North Korea conducted seven missile tests in January, including a hypersonic missile on January 5 and January 11 each, two railway-borne short-range ballistic missiles on January 14, two tactical guided missiles on January 17, a long-range cruise missile on January 25, a surface-to-surface tactical guided missile on January 27 and an intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile on January 30.



