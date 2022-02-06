N.Korea cashes in on cyberattacks, upgrades nuke, missile programme: UN

Seoul, Feb 6 (IANS) North Korea continued to advance its nuclear and missile programs last year as it gained significant profits from cyberattacks, a UN reports said.



"According to a member state, DPRK cyberactors stole more than $50 million between 2020 and mid-2021 from at least three cryptocurrency exchanges in North America, Europe and Asia," Yonhap News Agency quoted the confidential report by the UN panel of experts monitoring the implementation of sanctions on Pyongyang.



DPRK is the acronym for the North's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.



North Korea carried out at least seven attacks on cryptocurrency platforms that extracted nearly $400 million worth of digital assets in 2021, it added.



The annual report noted that the North kept developing its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.



"Although no nuclear tests or launches of ICBMs (intercontinental ballistic missiles) were reported, DPRK continued to develop its capability for production of nuclear fissile materials," the report, submitted to the UN Security Council North Korea sanctions committee, stated.



"DPRK demonstrated increased capabilities for rapid deployment, wide mobility (including at sea), and improved resilience of its missile forces."



The Kim Jong-un regime launched a salvo of short-and mid-range ballistic missiles this year and threatened to break its years-long moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing.



--IANS

ksk/



