NHRC for compensation to families of four kids who were electrocuted

Lucknow, March 2 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited to pay Rs 5 lakh each as monetary relief to the next of kin of four children who died due to electrocution in Sambhal.



Having received no information on the departmental action taken and the grant of criminal proceedings against the negligent public servants, the Commission has issued summons for the personal appearance of UP chief secretary, on April 28 with the requisite reports.



However, he shall stand dispensed with the personal appearance if, the requisite report is received on or before April 21.



The Commission had registered the case on basis of complaints, alleging that four children died due to electrocution when a live wire snapped and fell into a tube-well they were bathing in Sambhal district on June 21, 2019. The incidence had occurred allegedly due to the negligence of the Electricity Department.



On the basis of the material on record received from the concerned authorities in response to its notices, the Commission found the allegations as correct and that the personnel of Paschimannchal Vidhyut Vitran Nigam Limited were responsible for the incident.



Thereafter, it issued a notice to chief secretary to show cause why appropriate amount of interim relief may not be recommended to be paid to the next of kin of each of the four deceased children.



He was also asked to submit the details of departmental action taken and grant of prosecution sanction in the criminal case in the matter.



